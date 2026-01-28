Amit Shah's Assam Tour: Laying Foundations and Cultural Celebrations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Assam on Thursday for an impactful two-day tour. His itinerary includes laying the foundation stone for a new state assembly complex in Dibrugarh, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During his visit, Shah will also participate in a cultural festival celebrating the Mising community in Dhemaji district. This visit follows his previous one-day tour in December last year, which saw the announcement of numerous government projects.

In addition to attending the cultural festival, Shah is scheduled to visit the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati for a discussion on the state's political landscape. The Assam Assembly elections, concerning 126 constituencies, are anticipated in March-April this year.

