Guwahati Schools Face Bomb Threats Amid Saraswati Puja

Authorities are investigating bomb threats emailed to two Guwahati schools. The threats, received on Friday, coincided with Saraswati Puja celebrations and were deemed hoaxes after a thorough search. Despite the weekend closures, officials are checking if other schools were similarly targeted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The police have launched an investigation into bomb threats emailed to two Guwahati schools, a senior officer reported on Saturday. With the threats on Friday proving to be hoaxes, authorities are probing if similar emails were sent to other schools.

"Investigations are underway to trace the origins of the emails and consider other potential angles," the officer said. Given that many schools were closed for Saraswati Puja and the weekend, there is concern regarding unchecked official emails possibly containing similar threats.

The threat emails targeted Delhi Public School, Ahomgaon, and Sanskriti-The Gurukul during Friday's Saraswati Puja celebrations. A bomb squad searched both schools but found no explosives. Authorities emphasize that no chances are being taken, and a comprehensive investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

