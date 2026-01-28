BJP Gears Up for Telangana Municipal Elections with High-Profile Campaign

BJP is gearing up for a significant campaign effort ahead of the Telangana municipal elections set for February 11. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Nitin Nabeen are likely to join the campaign trail, lending support to the party's candidates. While their exact itinerary remains unconfirmed, BJP sources indicate their participation.

The party is striving for a strong performance in the urban local body polls as part of its broader strategy to establish itself as a viable alternative to the ruling Congress and opposition BRS in the 2028 state assembly elections. In recent polls, BJP managed to secure eight seats in the 2023 assembly elections, alongside a notable victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where it captured eight out of 17 seats.

Despite these successes, the party faced a setback in the recent Jubilee Hills bypoll. The Telangana State Election Commission released the election schedule on January 28, detailing a single-phase poll for seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)