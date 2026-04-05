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Congress Unveils Initial Candidate List for Major Gujarat Municipal Polls

The Congress released its initial list of 243 candidates for municipal elections in Gujarat, covering seven out of 15 corporations such as Ahmedabad and Surat. The BJP and AAP have not yet announced candidates. With over 4.18 crore eligible voters, polls will take place on April 26, with results on April 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:48 IST
Congress Unveils Initial Candidate List for Major Gujarat Municipal Polls
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The opposition Congress party unveiled its first slate of 243 candidates for the upcoming municipal elections in Gujarat on Sunday. This initial list spans seven out of 15 municipal corporations, including key areas like Ahmedabad and Surat.

Meanwhile, the BJP and AAP are yet to reveal their candidates. The released Congress list does not encompass all the seats, indicating more announcements are anticipated. As voters prepare for the April 26 polls, attention is keenly focused on the administrative procedures as outlined by the State Election Commission.

Expected to go to polls are 34 district panchayats, 260 taluka panchayats, 84 municipalities, and 15 municipal corporations. Over 4.18 crore voters can exercise their right to vote, with results coming in on April 28. The elections observe revised OBC reservation norms, necessitating significant ward reconfiguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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