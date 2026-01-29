China's Spring Festival Travel Boom: A Record-Breaking Year Ahead
China anticipates a record 9.50 billion passenger trips during the extended 40-day spring festival holiday. The Lunar New Year holiday has been increased to nine days to enhance domestic consumption, with significant attention on travel and tourism as part of a broader policy shift towards services-led growth.
China is poised for a record-breaking spring festival travel period, with officials projecting 9.50 billion passenger trips over the 40-day holiday season, surpassing last year's 9.02 billion trips.
This year marks the first nine-day extension of the Lunar New Year holiday, as China aims to bolster domestic consumption and foster growth in the travel and tourism sectors.
The upcoming travel rush is not only a cultural highlight but also a critical indicator of China's economic performance and transportation network resilience, with railway trips expected to hit 540 million and aviation trips reaching 95 million.
(With inputs from agencies.)
