CPI(M) and Janata Unnayan Party Hint at Possible Tie-up Ahead of West Bengal Elections
CPI(M)'s West Bengal unit is in talks with Janata Unnayan Party for a possible pre-poll alliance. A meeting between leaders Mohammed Salim and Humayun Kabir sparked speculation, as both parties discuss seat-sharing to challenge the current government in the assembly elections.
The political landscape in West Bengal is buzzing with speculation following a recent meeting between CPI(M) West Bengal unit secretary Mohammed Salim and Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir.
The discussions focused on a potential seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, aiming to forge a pre-poll alliance to challenge the ruling government.
Both leaders have emphasized their intent to provide a transparent alternative, as the political mercury in the state continues to rise.
