CPI(M) and Janata Unnayan Party Hint at Possible Tie-up Ahead of West Bengal Elections

The political landscape in West Bengal is buzzing with speculation following a recent meeting between CPI(M) West Bengal unit secretary Mohammed Salim and Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir.

The discussions focused on a potential seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, aiming to forge a pre-poll alliance to challenge the ruling government.

Both leaders have emphasized their intent to provide a transparent alternative, as the political mercury in the state continues to rise.

