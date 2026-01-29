Exiled Leader Sheikh Hasina Condemns Bangladesh's Fractured Electoral Landscape

From her Indian exile, former Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina has denounced the nation's upcoming election. Her remarks could escalate tensions as her party, the Awami League, is barred from participating. Hasina warns that without inclusive elections, Bangladesh faces prolonged instability.

The interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, is criticized for allegedly disenfranchising millions of Awami League supporters. The electoral process, accompanied by a constitutional referendum, is under scrutiny as international observers monitor its credibility.

Amid political unrest, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party emerges as the leading contender, while concerns grow over press freedoms and minorities' security. Hasina calls for breaking the cycle of political bans, striving for a legitimate government to unite the divided nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)