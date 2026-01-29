Left Menu

Exiled Leader Sheikh Hasina Condemns Bangladesh's Fractured Electoral Landscape

Sheikh Hasina, from exile in India, criticizes Bangladesh's forthcoming election, claiming unfair exclusion of her party, the Awami League. She warns that the lack of inclusive elections may lead to instability. International observers monitor the consequential vote under interim leader Muhammad Yunus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:55 IST
Exiled Leader Sheikh Hasina Condemns Bangladesh's Fractured Electoral Landscape
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

From her Indian exile, former Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina has denounced the nation's upcoming election. Her remarks could escalate tensions as her party, the Awami League, is barred from participating. Hasina warns that without inclusive elections, Bangladesh faces prolonged instability.

The interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, is criticized for allegedly disenfranchising millions of Awami League supporters. The electoral process, accompanied by a constitutional referendum, is under scrutiny as international observers monitor its credibility.

Amid political unrest, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party emerges as the leading contender, while concerns grow over press freedoms and minorities' security. Hasina calls for breaking the cycle of political bans, striving for a legitimate government to unite the divided nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026