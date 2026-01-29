Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Criticizes Centre Over Unpaid Scheme Commitments

Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar criticizes the Union Government for misleading the public and burdening state finances, especially concerning unpaid dues under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He accuses the Centre of misusing the concept of cooperative federalism by announcing new schemes but failing to reimburse states. Meanwhile, the Economic Survey 2025-26 will be presented.

Karnataka Minister Criticizes Centre Over Unpaid Scheme Commitments
Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar has sharply criticized the upcoming Union Budget 2026, accusing the Central Government of misleading the public and burdening state governments financially. He specifically highlighted the Centre's failure to pay committed funds under major schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In a statement to the media, Sudhakar accused the Centre of announcing new programmes in the guise of cooperative federalism but later unilaterally determining funding shares and failing to reimburse states, thereby putting their finances under strain.

As the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to present the Economic Survey 2025-26, the Budget Session, which began with President Droupadi Murmu's address, will span 65 days with 30 sittings. It includes a recess in February and reconvenes in March to discuss the financial demands of various ministries.

