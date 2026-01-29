Economic Survey 2025-26 Sets Stage for Upcoming Budget
The Rajya Sabha adjourned after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2025-26. The Survey is an annual economic review presented before the Union Budget, which will be unveiled on Sunday. The document was provided in both English and Hindi, with a statistical appendix.
The Rajya Sabha session was briefly convened to witness the tabling of the Economic Survey 2025-26 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
This annual document reviews the nation's economic performance and precedes the Union Budget presentation, slated for Sunday.
In a procedural move, Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the session post-presentation, following the introduction of the Survey in both English and Hindi, complete with a statistical appendix.
