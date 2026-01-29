Left Menu

Economic Survey 2025-26 Sets Stage for Upcoming Budget

The Rajya Sabha adjourned after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2025-26. The Survey is an annual economic review presented before the Union Budget, which will be unveiled on Sunday. The document was provided in both English and Hindi, with a statistical appendix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:24 IST
Economic Survey 2025-26 Sets Stage for Upcoming Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha session was briefly convened to witness the tabling of the Economic Survey 2025-26 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This annual document reviews the nation's economic performance and precedes the Union Budget presentation, slated for Sunday.

In a procedural move, Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the session post-presentation, following the introduction of the Survey in both English and Hindi, complete with a statistical appendix.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026