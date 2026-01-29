Left Menu

Kerala Budget Under Fire: Opposition Decries 'Political Document'

Opposition parties in Kerala criticized the ruling LDF's budget, calling it a "political document" filled with unfulfilled promises and lacking credibility. They argued the budget mixes politics with fiscal management, and accused the government of financial mismanagement and failing to meet various economic promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:26 IST
In a scathing critique, opposition parties in Kerala have lambasted the ruling LDF government over the state's newly presented budget, accusing it of being a "political document" rather than a credible financial statement. They charged that the budget is filled with "false promises" and reflects the Left front's purported inability to meet its goals over the past decade.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan stated that the government is promising changes it has failed to implement over the last 10 years. He added that the mixing of politics with fiscal planning diminishes the budget's sanctity, accusing the government of misleading the public with pre-election announcements.

Additional criticisms from the opposition included allegations of the state's inadequate market interventions, overstated revenue growth, and an increase in the state's debt. They have called for a performance audit and a white paper on the state's financial health, citing broken promises and a downturn in Kerala's economic credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

