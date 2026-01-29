Kremlin Warns Against Hasty Moves Towards Iran
The Kremlin highlighted the importance of diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Iran, warning that using force against Tehran could lead to chaos and dangerous consequences. This statement follows U.S. President Trump's urge for Iran to negotiate on nuclear weapons or face potential attacks.
The Kremlin has emphasized the necessity for continued diplomatic discussions between the United States and Iran.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that any hasty military actions could incite regional chaos and result in severe repercussions.
The comments follow U.S. President Donald Trump's warning to Iran about the need to negotiate regarding nuclear weapons.
