Arunachal Pradesh Mourns Demise of Revered Politician Takar Marde

The Arunachal Pradesh government declared a day of state mourning in honor of Takar Marde, former minister and Deputy Speaker. Government institutions will close and flags will be at half-mast as a tribute. Chief Minister Pema Khandu recognized Marde's contributions to state development and public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh is set to observe a state mourning day to honor the late Takar Marde, a former minister and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Marde passed away in New Delhi, prompting the government to announce the tribute.

Friday will see flags across the state flown at half-mast, and all government offices, schools, and private establishments in the Upper Subansiri district will remain closed. Official programs and celebrations will be suspended as part of the mourning protocol.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid respects to Marde, praising his service and dedication to the state's development. Marde, who was highly esteemed, held significant roles such as Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development during his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

