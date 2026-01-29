Left Menu

Supreme Court Puts UGC Caste Regulations on Hold Amid Protests

The Supreme Court has stayed the University Grants Commission's 2026 Equity Regulations, citing concerns over potential misuse and societal division. The regulations faced opposition for their exclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination. The court suggested reevaluation by experts, maintaining previous regulations in the interim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:46 IST
Supreme Court Puts UGC Caste Regulations on Hold Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the University Grants Commission's (UGC) 2026 Equity Regulations, addressing concerns over their potential for misuse and societal impact.

The court's decision follows multiple pleas challenging the regulations' restrictive definition of caste-based discrimination, which excludes some groups from institutional protection.

Student protests have erupted nationwide, demanding reversal of the controversial regulations, which mandate equity committees in educational institutions. The court has advised a reassessment by a panel of jurists for clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026