Supreme Court Puts UGC Caste Regulations on Hold Amid Protests

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the University Grants Commission's (UGC) 2026 Equity Regulations, addressing concerns over their potential for misuse and societal impact.

The court's decision follows multiple pleas challenging the regulations' restrictive definition of caste-based discrimination, which excludes some groups from institutional protection.

Student protests have erupted nationwide, demanding reversal of the controversial regulations, which mandate equity committees in educational institutions. The court has advised a reassessment by a panel of jurists for clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)