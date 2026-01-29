Kerala's 'People-Centric' Budget: Welfare and Controversy in Election Year

With just months before the Assembly elections, Kerala's government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, has unveiled a comprehensive budget aimed at catering to a wide array of social needs. Central to this is the earmarking of Rs 14,500 crore solely for welfare pensions, underscoring a strong commitment to social security and development.

In addition to a focus on welfare, Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced infrastructure projects and job promises, setting keen observers and critics abuzz with debate. The 2026–27 budget cautiously aims to manage a challenging balance between revenue and spending, pledging Rs 1.82 lakh crore in revenue against Rs 2.4 lakh crore in spending.

Critics argue the budget is politically motivated, aligning with election season, and reflecting unfulfilled past promises. Opposition voices contend that the state's financial statement has become a political document, with allegations of mixing fiscal priorities with political agendas in a bid to win votes.