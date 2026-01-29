Left Menu

Kerala's 'People-Centric' Budget: Welfare and Controversy in Election Year

As Kerala prepares for Assembly elections, the Pinarayi Vijayan government's budget focuses on welfare, with Rs 14,500 crore allocated for pensions. The plan also promises salary hikes, social security, and infrastructure developments. Critics argue it's a political move with unfulfilled promises from the past decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:42 IST
Kerala's 'People-Centric' Budget: Welfare and Controversy in Election Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With just months before the Assembly elections, Kerala's government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, has unveiled a comprehensive budget aimed at catering to a wide array of social needs. Central to this is the earmarking of Rs 14,500 crore solely for welfare pensions, underscoring a strong commitment to social security and development.

In addition to a focus on welfare, Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced infrastructure projects and job promises, setting keen observers and critics abuzz with debate. The 2026–27 budget cautiously aims to manage a challenging balance between revenue and spending, pledging Rs 1.82 lakh crore in revenue against Rs 2.4 lakh crore in spending.

Critics argue the budget is politically motivated, aligning with election season, and reflecting unfulfilled past promises. Opposition voices contend that the state's financial statement has become a political document, with allegations of mixing fiscal priorities with political agendas in a bid to win votes.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026