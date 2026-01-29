Left Menu

Supreme Court Highlights Exploitation by Service Agencies

The Supreme Court observed the exploitation of workers by service provider agencies, identifying them as 'real exploiters' in urban areas. Chief Justice Surya Kant noted discrepancies in wages paid to skilled workers. The Court addressed a PIL seeking better legal frameworks and enforcement of minimum wages for domestic workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:45 IST
Supreme Court Highlights Exploitation by Service Agencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the exploitation of workers by service provider agencies in urban centers, identifying these agencies as the 'real exploiters.'

Chief Justice Surya Kant highlighted personal observations regarding wage discrepancies, noting that agencies paid significantly less than what was charged for skilled employees, citing an instance where employers paid Rs 40,000 to agencies while workers received only Rs 19,000.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, considered a PIL requesting a strong legal framework to ensure minimum wage enforcement for domestic workers, though it clarified that a writ could not be issued mandating the government or states to amend laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026