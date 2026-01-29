Supreme Court Highlights Exploitation by Service Agencies

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the exploitation of workers by service provider agencies in urban centers, identifying these agencies as the 'real exploiters.'

Chief Justice Surya Kant highlighted personal observations regarding wage discrepancies, noting that agencies paid significantly less than what was charged for skilled employees, citing an instance where employers paid Rs 40,000 to agencies while workers received only Rs 19,000.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, considered a PIL requesting a strong legal framework to ensure minimum wage enforcement for domestic workers, though it clarified that a writ could not be issued mandating the government or states to amend laws.

