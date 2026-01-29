Supreme Court Stays UGC Regulations Amidst Political Reactions

The Supreme Court's decision to stay the University Grants Commission's (UGC) recent equity regulations sparked varied reactions across the political spectrum. The regulations, intended to prevent caste-based discrimination on campuses, were criticized for being vague and potentially divisive.

Key opposition leaders, including those from the BSP, Congress, and TMC, welcomed the decision, citing the importance of clear legislation accompanied by stakeholder engagement. BSP chief Mayawati emphasized the need for inclusive processes in policy-making to avoid social tension, while Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the necessity for both clarity in language and intent to prevent social injustices.

The Indian political landscape saw the CPI(ML) Liberation party express disappointment, labeling the court's observations as 'myopic.' As discussions continue, the Supreme Court awaits detailed responses from the Centre and the UGC. The overarching debate underscores the complexities of crafting policies against caste-based discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)