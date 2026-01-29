Supreme Court Mandates Transparency in Electoral Roll Revision

In a move to enhance the transparency of the electoral roll revision, the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to publicly display the names of individuals listed under 'logical discrepancies.' This exercise is part of a special intensive revision being conducted across several states and Union territories.

The apex court emphasized the need for clear communication, ordering that names be posted at Gram Panchayat Bhawans and other public offices. This ensures that those affected have the opportunity to submit necessary documents or objections through authorized representatives, including Booth Level Agents.

To facilitate the process, the Supreme Court has mandated that additional time be granted for submissions and directed state authorities to provide adequate staff support. This comprehensive approach aims to address procedural irregularities and ensure the inclusion of eligible voters in the electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)