Supreme Court Mandates Transparency in Electoral Roll Revision
The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to display 'logical discrepancies' in electoral rolls at public venues. This includes mismatches in personal details during the ongoing revision across nine states and three Union territories. Affected individuals can submit their documents and objections for corrections.
- Country:
- India
In a move to enhance the transparency of the electoral roll revision, the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to publicly display the names of individuals listed under 'logical discrepancies.' This exercise is part of a special intensive revision being conducted across several states and Union territories.
The apex court emphasized the need for clear communication, ordering that names be posted at Gram Panchayat Bhawans and other public offices. This ensures that those affected have the opportunity to submit necessary documents or objections through authorized representatives, including Booth Level Agents.
To facilitate the process, the Supreme Court has mandated that additional time be granted for submissions and directed state authorities to provide adequate staff support. This comprehensive approach aims to address procedural irregularities and ensure the inclusion of eligible voters in the electoral rolls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
