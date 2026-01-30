UPDATE 1-Panama ports will operate undisrupted after CK Hutchison ruling, president says

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said on ‌Friday that ports in the country will operate without disruption, despite a Supreme Court decision ⁠to annul key port contracts held by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison.

The ruling on Thursday left the future operations of ​some key ports near the Panama Canal unclear. Mulino said that ‍APM Terminals Panama, a Maersk subsidiary, has shown willingness to temporarily take over the operation of the Balboa and Cristobal terminals, following a transition period ⁠during ‌which the current ⁠operator will stay on.

He said there have been discussions with several companies. About ‍the process with CK Hutchison, Mulino said during a press conference that ​he had instructed the Panama Maritime Authority to meet immediately ⁠with the Panama Ports Company to coordinate the next steps.

Mulino said there ⁠would not be any layoffs. The ruling comes amid a growing U.S.-China rivalry over global trade routes and is seen ⁠as a win for Washington, where President Donald Trump has pushed to ⁠curb ‌what he calls Chinese influence over the Panama Canal, which carries about 5% of global maritime trade.

