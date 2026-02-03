Left Menu

Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromise in US Trade Deal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of yielding to US pressure in a trade deal, alleging it has compromised Indian farmers. Gandhi insists that Modi's actions are influenced by external pressures, including a case against Gautam Adani and the Epstein files. Gandhi claims Modi is denying him a platform to address these issues directly in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic press conference at the Parliament House, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of capitulating to American pressure to finalize a trade deal, claiming that it undermines Indian farmers' efforts. Gandhi, barred from speaking in the Lok Sabha, expressed these allegations amidst rising tensions in Indian politics.

Gandhi asserted that Modi's reluctance to allow him to speak stemmed from the prime minister's vulnerabilities. He cited confidential sources like former Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished memoir and ongoing financial scrutiny involving industrialist Gautam Adani and the Epstein files as key factors in Modi's alleged 'compromise.'

The contentious trade deal reduces US tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, hailed by Modi but criticized by Gandhi as a betrayal. While BJP leaders like Anurag Thakur dismissed the allegations as unpatriotic, Gandhi continues to emphasize the gravity of Modi's alleged external influences and their implications for India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

