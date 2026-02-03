Left Menu

United Push for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood

Ghulam Ahmad Mir calls for unity across party lines for Jammu & Kashmir's statehood. He urges Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting to address this. Mir criticizes the unilateral 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 and advocates for tangible steps towards statehood restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:51 IST
United Push for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood
  • Country:
  • India

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, leader of the Congress Legislature Party, has called for a concerted effort to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, urging cross-party unity. He suggested Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convene an all-party meeting to build consensus.

Speaking in the Assembly during a discussion on the lieutenant governor's address, Mir emphasized the need to include all political factions, including the opposition BJP, to lobby New Delhi for the restoration. Mir reiterated the August 5, 2019 decision to dissolve Article 370 and divide Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories was done unilaterally, causing longstanding hardships without public consultation.

Mir noted the Supreme Court's directive to hold elections by September 2024 as crucial to upholding democracy in the region. Despite broad participation in the elections, Mir underscored the necessity for tangible progress in reinstating statehood powers, raising concerns over administrative challenges affecting public perception.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026