United Push for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, leader of the Congress Legislature Party, has called for a concerted effort to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, urging cross-party unity. He suggested Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convene an all-party meeting to build consensus.

Speaking in the Assembly during a discussion on the lieutenant governor's address, Mir emphasized the need to include all political factions, including the opposition BJP, to lobby New Delhi for the restoration. Mir reiterated the August 5, 2019 decision to dissolve Article 370 and divide Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories was done unilaterally, causing longstanding hardships without public consultation.

Mir noted the Supreme Court's directive to hold elections by September 2024 as crucial to upholding democracy in the region. Despite broad participation in the elections, Mir underscored the necessity for tangible progress in reinstating statehood powers, raising concerns over administrative challenges affecting public perception.