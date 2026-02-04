Pawan Kalyan Boosts BJP's Campaign in Telangana

In a significant boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has pledged to campaign for the party's candidates in the upcoming February 11 municipal elections. The announcement comes after Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, along with Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, held discussions with Kalyan on key issues, including the municipal polls.

Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu expressed his full support for the BJP and graciously agreed to campaign in the municipal elections, said Ramchander Rao in a social media post. This move is seen as reinforcing the BJP's unstoppable momentum in Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party is part of the NDA and shares power with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and BJP in neighboring Andhra Pradesh. Jana Sena had previously extended its support to the BJP in several elections, including the 2023 Assembly elections and the recent Jubilee Hills bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)