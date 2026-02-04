Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed their countries' burgeoning economic partnership during a virtual meeting on Wednesday. The discussion took place as Western powers seek to bolster relations with China, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions arising from Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Putin lauded the strategic nature of the Russia-China partnership, particularly in the energy sector. He acknowledged China's significant role in alleviating the impact of Western economic sanctions on Russia through continued trade. The leaders expressed mutual support for sovereignty and the right to choose development paths.

The conversation also touched on high-tech projects, including space research, and energy cooperation, such as the peaceful use of nuclear power. This meeting follows recent high-profile diplomatic visits to Beijing as global powers attempt to navigate the complex international landscape.

