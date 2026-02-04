Left Menu

Putin and Xi Strengthen Russia-China Economic Ties Amid Global Tensions

In a video call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed their countries' growing economic partnership, focusing on energy collaboration and strategic cooperation amid global tensions over Russia's conflict in Ukraine. The leaders discussed advancing high-tech projects and highlighted mutual support for sovereignty and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:41 IST
Putin and Xi Strengthen Russia-China Economic Ties Amid Global Tensions
Putin
  • Country:
  • China

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed their countries' burgeoning economic partnership during a virtual meeting on Wednesday. The discussion took place as Western powers seek to bolster relations with China, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions arising from Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Putin lauded the strategic nature of the Russia-China partnership, particularly in the energy sector. He acknowledged China's significant role in alleviating the impact of Western economic sanctions on Russia through continued trade. The leaders expressed mutual support for sovereignty and the right to choose development paths.

The conversation also touched on high-tech projects, including space research, and energy cooperation, such as the peaceful use of nuclear power. This meeting follows recent high-profile diplomatic visits to Beijing as global powers attempt to navigate the complex international landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

 Global
2
Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

 India
3
Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

 India
4
Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026