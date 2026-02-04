BJP Stages Walkout Over Speaker's Alleged Bias in J&K Assembly
BJP legislators staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, accusing Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather of bias. They alleged that the Speaker was favoring the ruling party by limiting opposition members' speaking time. Despite protests, BJP members returned after persuasion, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in governance.
BJP legislators walked out of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday, accusing Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather of bias against the opposition. They claimed he favored the ruling party by restricting opposition members' speaking time.
Led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, the BJP members staged a dharna outside the Assembly complex, alleging that the Speaker shielded the government from accountability and denied the opposition adequate opportunity to voice concerns in the House.
Despite efforts by NC members to persuade the BJP legislators, some walked out, protesting the Speaker's alleged impartiality. The BJP emphasized the need for transparency in governance, calling attention to issues such as fund allocation and regional disparities.
