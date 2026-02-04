Rahul Gandhi Challenges Government Over Unreleased Army Chief Memoir
Rahul Gandhi used former Army chief MM Naravane's unreleased memoir to accuse PM Modi of avoiding responsibility during the 2020 India-China conflict. Gandhi, disregarded by parliamentary authorities, persists in pressing for acknowledgment of the memoir, which contradicts the government's narrative on India's military response.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, on Wednesday escalated his critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using the alleged unreleased memoir of former Army chief MM Naravane as evidence. Gandhi claims the memoir reveals Modi's evasion of responsibility during the 2020 India-China conflict.
Addressing the media at the Parliament House complex, Gandhi expressed disbelief that the government denied the existence of Naravane's account, which reportedly details critical moments during the military standoff. He criticized the government's stance and challenged PM Modi to address the claims openly in Parliament.
The controversy intensified as eight opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly conduct. Gandhi, who was barred from quoting the memoir during debates, sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, decrying the incident as undermining democratic principles.
