Myanmar's New Power Structure: Union Consultative Council Unveiled

Myanmar's military junta announced the formation of a new entity, the Union Consultative Council, to oversee both military and civilian administration. Experts suggest this allows junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to become president without diluting his control over the armed forces.

The Union Consultative Council is expected to hold supreme authority across the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, marking a significant shift in Myanmar's institutional landscape. This move comes shortly after elections criticized by international observers as a facade to keep military power intact.

Despite sweeping the elections, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party faces criticism from the international community. Experts highlight the council's lack of accountability, as it ensures Min Aung Hlaing maintains control over military and governmental bodies without oversight.

