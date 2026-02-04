Impeachment Dismissals Deepen Political Divide in the Philippines

In a significant political development, Philippine legislators dismissed impeachment complaints against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, citing insufficient substance in the allegations. The complaints, filed by left-wing activists and a lawyer, accused the president of large-scale corruption and other crimes.

Vice President Sara Duterte also faced impeachment complaints primarily for alleged corruption. However, the timeline for addressing these complaints remains unclear. The House of Representatives, dominated by the president's allies, made these dismissals, thereby deepening political divisions in the country.

The complainants expressed discontent, emphasizing the derailment of accountability. Allegations also emerged about Duterte's misuse of confidential funds. Notably, attempts to impeach Duterte previously failed due to legal technicalities, but were refiled recently post-lapse of the prohibition period.