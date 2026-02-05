PM Modi Criticizes Congress, Citing Historical Remarks from Nehru and Indira Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered a fierce critique of the Congress during a session in the Rajya Sabha, drawing attention to a historical speech by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Citing Gandhi's remarks, Modi underscored the stark contrast in how the BJP and Congress approach governance and problem-solving in India.

Modi argued that while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance places immense trust in the capabilities of India's citizens, the Congress has historically viewed the population as a challenge. Referring to remarks made by Indira Gandhi and her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, Modi highlighted past speeches that referred to the entire population as a significant issue faced by the government.

The Prime Minister took this opportunity to reinforce the government's commitment to policy-driven governance aimed at global trust and reform. He also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticizing his recent comments against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. Modi described the remarks as disrespectful to the Sikh community and indicative of Congress's deep-seated biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)