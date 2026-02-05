Trump's Bold Defense: Navigating Criticisms and Showcasing U.S. Might

In a dynamic address at the National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump staunchly defended his cabinet members facing scrutiny and amplified the strength of U.S. military forces.

The president diverged from his prepared remarks, spotlighting themes reminiscent of his campaign rallies. He issued stern warnings to Hamas fighters, promoted First Lady Melania Trump's documentary, and lauded El Salvador's president for his approach to immigration control.

Despite controversies swirling around his administration, Trump maintained his support for key officials and hinted at ongoing concerns around the 2020 election's integrity while showcasing U.S. foreign policy moves, particularly in Venezuela and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)