Consulates in Bengaluru on High Alert After Hoax Bomb Threats

Italian and Japanese consulates in Bengaluru received hoax bomb threats via email, prompting police investigations. The threats used the same email address and warned of supposed explosives. Police confirmed the threats were hoaxes, but cases have been registered, and investigations at two police stations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The consulates of Italy and Japan in Bengaluru were on high alert after receiving alarming bomb threats via email, authorities reported on Thursday. Both consulates informed the police, leading to thorough investigations.

The email, sent on January 29 from 'gaina_ramesh@outlook.com', warned of explosives planted in the Italian consulate and urged evacuation by 10 AM. A similar threat was sent to the Japanese consulate.

Police registered cases at Ulsoor and Vidhana Soudha stations. Detailed checks confirmed the threats were hoaxes, and an investigation is ongoing to trace the origin of the emails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

