Consulates in Bengaluru on High Alert After Hoax Bomb Threats

The consulates of Italy and Japan in Bengaluru were on high alert after receiving alarming bomb threats via email, authorities reported on Thursday. Both consulates informed the police, leading to thorough investigations.

The email, sent on January 29 from 'gaina_ramesh@outlook.com', warned of explosives planted in the Italian consulate and urged evacuation by 10 AM. A similar threat was sent to the Japanese consulate.

Police registered cases at Ulsoor and Vidhana Soudha stations. Detailed checks confirmed the threats were hoaxes, and an investigation is ongoing to trace the origin of the emails.

(With inputs from agencies.)