Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi in Parliament Debate Clash

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a parliamentary debate, accusing him of lying to evade uncomfortable truths. The criticism came after Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha.

Gandhi referenced an unreleased memoir by former Army chief M M Naravane, claiming Modi shirked responsibility during the 2020 India-China conflict and deflected blame onto military leadership. The Congress leader expressed frustration over restrictions on quoting the memoir in Lok Sabha.

Modi responded by accusing Congress of insulting the President and constitution through Lok Sabha disruptions. Alleging disrespect towards tribals, Dalits, and northeastern communities, he condemned the behavior as an affront to democracy. Modi singled out Congress's actions against MPs Dilip Saikia and Krishna Prasad Tenneti, implying targeted disrespect based on their backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)