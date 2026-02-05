Left Menu

Milano Cortina Games: U.S. Assures Safety Amid Emerging Threats

A top U.S. security official has assured the safety of the Milano Cortina Games, citing no credible threats yet remaining vigilant about lone wolf attacks, drones, and cyber threats. With multiple political protests expected, the U.S. and Italian security services work diligently to safeguard attendees.

On the eve of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, a senior U.S. security official confirmed there are currently no credible threats to the games' security, according to statements made in Milan.

Tim Ayers, head of the U.S. State Department's Diplomatic Security Service Major Events Coordination Division, emphasized that the main security concern remains lone wolf attacks. He praised the Italian authorities' comprehensive security measures which include controlled airspace and concentric rings of security to mitigate such risks.

Cybersecurity remains a priority, with networks reportedly facing up to 1,000 DDoS attacks daily. Despite anticipated political and environmental protests, Ayers expressed confidence in the ability of U.S. and Italian security forces to protect athletes and visitors.

