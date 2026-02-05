Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Meghalaya: Illegal Coal Mine Explosion Claims Lives

A tragic explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills resulted in at least 18 fatalities, with others feared trapped. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed his condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, extending sympathy to the families of the victims.

  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has resulted in the loss of at least 18 lives, with several others feared trapped. The tragedy on Thursday has drawn national attention and concern.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed deep sorrow over the incident through a social media post. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for a quick recovery for the injured.

Despite the known risks associated with unregulated mining operations, this disaster highlights the urgent need for stricter regulations and enforcement to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

