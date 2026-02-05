Left Menu

Slovak Prosecutor Clears Ukraine Aid Allegations

A Slovak prosecutor dismissed allegations that military aid given to Ukraine by the previous government was criminal. This follows Prime Minister Robert Fico's claims against double-digit MiG-29 jets and various air defense systems donations. The prosecutor found the donor equipment outdated and no breach of fiduciary duties occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:15 IST
Slovak Prosecutor Clears Ukraine Aid Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

A Slovak prosecutor has dismissed claims that the previous government's military aid to Ukraine constituted a crime. The accusations, levied by Prime Minister Robert Fico's administration, alleged wrongdoing in the donation of MiG-29 jets and air defense systems to Ukraine.

Regional Prosecutor Rastislav Remeta clarified that the MiG-29 jets and defense systems were outdated and not fully operational, therefore negating claims of criminal activity. He stated that there was no violation of fiduciary duties, as backed by national auditors' reports.

The prior government, under Eduard Heger, provided this assistance as Ukraine resisted Russian invasion. Despite claims from a defense official in Fico's party labeling the aid as sabotage or treason, no proofs supported such actions, allowing donations to continue under NATO compensatory plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026