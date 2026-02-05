A Slovak prosecutor has dismissed claims that the previous government's military aid to Ukraine constituted a crime. The accusations, levied by Prime Minister Robert Fico's administration, alleged wrongdoing in the donation of MiG-29 jets and air defense systems to Ukraine.

Regional Prosecutor Rastislav Remeta clarified that the MiG-29 jets and defense systems were outdated and not fully operational, therefore negating claims of criminal activity. He stated that there was no violation of fiduciary duties, as backed by national auditors' reports.

The prior government, under Eduard Heger, provided this assistance as Ukraine resisted Russian invasion. Despite claims from a defense official in Fico's party labeling the aid as sabotage or treason, no proofs supported such actions, allowing donations to continue under NATO compensatory plans.

