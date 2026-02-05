Slovak Prosecutor Clears Ukraine Aid Allegations
A Slovak prosecutor dismissed allegations that military aid given to Ukraine by the previous government was criminal. This follows Prime Minister Robert Fico's claims against double-digit MiG-29 jets and various air defense systems donations. The prosecutor found the donor equipment outdated and no breach of fiduciary duties occurred.
A Slovak prosecutor has dismissed claims that the previous government's military aid to Ukraine constituted a crime. The accusations, levied by Prime Minister Robert Fico's administration, alleged wrongdoing in the donation of MiG-29 jets and air defense systems to Ukraine.
Regional Prosecutor Rastislav Remeta clarified that the MiG-29 jets and defense systems were outdated and not fully operational, therefore negating claims of criminal activity. He stated that there was no violation of fiduciary duties, as backed by national auditors' reports.
The prior government, under Eduard Heger, provided this assistance as Ukraine resisted Russian invasion. Despite claims from a defense official in Fico's party labeling the aid as sabotage or treason, no proofs supported such actions, allowing donations to continue under NATO compensatory plans.
