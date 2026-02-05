PM Modi Criticizes Congress over Lok Sabha Disruptions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of disrespecting the tribal woman President of India and the Constitution by disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings. He noted the insult to various communities and emphasized the importance of respecting parliamentary norms and democratic decorum.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticized the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the party of disrespecting India's tribal woman President and the Constitution by causing disruptions in Lok Sabha proceedings.
Modi described the events as painful, asserting the Congress's actions insulted tribals, dalits, and northeastern Indians. He pointed out that such behavior undermines democratic principles.
Referring to specific incidents, Modi cited instances where Congress MPs insulted parliamentary procedures, emphasizing the need for decorum in the 'temple of democracy,' and underscored the importance of acknowledging contributions from people like Bhupen Hazarika.
Congress not just insulted poor, tribal woman (President of India) but also the highest constitutional functionary: PM Modi in RS.
