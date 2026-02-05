PM Modi Criticizes Congress over Lok Sabha Disruptions

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticized the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the party of disrespecting India's tribal woman President and the Constitution by causing disruptions in Lok Sabha proceedings.

Modi described the events as painful, asserting the Congress's actions insulted tribals, dalits, and northeastern Indians. He pointed out that such behavior undermines democratic principles.

Referring to specific incidents, Modi cited instances where Congress MPs insulted parliamentary procedures, emphasizing the need for decorum in the 'temple of democracy,' and underscored the importance of acknowledging contributions from people like Bhupen Hazarika.

(With inputs from agencies.)