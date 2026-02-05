A Bold Budget: Women's Empowerment, Youth Upliftment at the Forefront

The West Bengal government, under Mamata Banerjee, unveiled a strategically framed interim budget aimed at strengthening support ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The budget emphasizes enhanced financial aid for women and introduces a new monthly allowance for unemployed youth, aiming to consolidate key electoral constituencies.

Critics, particularly from the BJP, label the budget as impractical, questioning its legal feasibility once election protocols come into force.

(With inputs from agencies.)