A Bold Budget: Women's Empowerment, Youth Upliftment at the Forefront

The Mamata Banerjee government reveals an interim budget for West Bengal, enhancing social welfare schemes focusing on women and unemployed youth. Facing criticism from the opposition, the budget aims to broaden its support by increasing funds and introducing new allowances, amid controversies over its implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government, under Mamata Banerjee, unveiled a strategically framed interim budget aimed at strengthening support ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The budget emphasizes enhanced financial aid for women and introduces a new monthly allowance for unemployed youth, aiming to consolidate key electoral constituencies.

Critics, particularly from the BJP, label the budget as impractical, questioning its legal feasibility once election protocols come into force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

