U.S. Maintains Right to Secure Diego Garcia Amid Sovereignty Deal Controversy

Following discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Donald Trump emphasized the U.S. right to protect Diego Garcia militarily if future agreements threaten access. The UK's 2025 sovereignty transfer deal with Mauritius keeps Diego Garcia under British control on a lease that preserves U.S. operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:51 IST
U.S. Maintains Right to Secure Diego Garcia Amid Sovereignty Deal Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In international discourse, U.S. President Donald Trump insisted on safeguarding the joint Diego Garcia air base amid potential threats arising from a new sovereignty arrangement. This comes after negotiations with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whom Trump previously criticized over Britain's 2025 sovereignty transfer deal concerning the Chagos Archipelago.

Starmer's agreement will see the transfer of the Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius, retaining Diego Garcia under British control through a long-term lease that ensures U.S. military operations continue. Although Trump initially lambasted the decision as a sign of weakness, he later acknowledged the deal's unavoidable nature.

Defending the arrangement, a Downing Street spokesperson emphasized Diego Garcia's importance for security. The British government acted for national security reasons, reacting to court rulings threatening to undermine the base's prior status. However, criticism persists from the UK's Conservative Party regarding the deal potentially undermining strategic positioning.

