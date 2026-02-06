Left Menu

Italy Tightens Security Ahead of Winter Olympics Amid Rising Protests

The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has implemented a decree allowing police to temporarily detain suspected troublemakers ahead of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. This move aims to tackle potential unrest following violent protests in Turin, sparking a debate on constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:40 IST
Italy Tightens Security Ahead of Winter Olympics Amid Rising Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move to bolster public order, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has ratified a new decree empowering police to detain suspected agitators temporarily. This measure comes after a protest in Turin resulted in injuries to over 100 police officers and the arrest of nearly 30 demonstrators.

The law comes as Italy braces for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, with heightened security to address potential protests against U.S. security forces attending the event. Meloni emphasized that these enhanced measures aim to strengthen existing crime prevention capabilities.

Critiques of the decree have emerged. Angelo Bonelli from the Green Left Alliance condemned it as repressive, arguing for increased police funding over broader arrest powers. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi refuted these criticisms, noting that such practices are commonplace across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

 United Kingdom
2
Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
4
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026