Italy Tightens Security Ahead of Winter Olympics Amid Rising Protests

In a decisive move to bolster public order, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has ratified a new decree empowering police to detain suspected agitators temporarily. This measure comes after a protest in Turin resulted in injuries to over 100 police officers and the arrest of nearly 30 demonstrators.

The law comes as Italy braces for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, with heightened security to address potential protests against U.S. security forces attending the event. Meloni emphasized that these enhanced measures aim to strengthen existing crime prevention capabilities.

Critiques of the decree have emerged. Angelo Bonelli from the Green Left Alliance condemned it as repressive, arguing for increased police funding over broader arrest powers. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi refuted these criticisms, noting that such practices are commonplace across Europe.

