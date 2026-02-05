Left Menu

Scandal Unravels Wall Street Law Titan Brad Karp's Leadership

Brad Karp, former chairman of Paul Weiss, resigns after revealed emails show extensive interactions with Jeffrey Epstein. Karp, known for defending Wall Street and social causes, faces criticism but denies wrongdoing. Despite internal support, he steps down, making way for Scott Barshay. Karp remains at the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:36 IST
Wall Street legal powerhouse Brad Karp, former chairman of Paul Weiss, has stepped down following revelations of his extensive interactions with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Newly released emails exposed their prolonged communication, prompting Karp to relinquish his leadership position.

Karp, acknowledged for elevating Paul Weiss' revenue and championing both Wall Street and social causes, stressed his resignation was to prevent further distraction to the firm. His ties to Epstein, which date back years and include dinners and emails, have not resulted in any allegations of misconduct against Karp, though they have surely dented his reputation.

Replacing Karp is Scott Barshay, head of the firm's corporate department. Despite controversy, Karp continues to serve as a trusted figure within Paul Weiss, although his involvement in high-profile deals and political activities remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

