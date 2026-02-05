Rajasthan's Transformation: Sharma's Vision Outshines Congress Legacy
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized the previous Congress administration for delays and alleged corruption. He highlighted the BJP's developmental efforts, such as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, and capital investment achievements under his leadership. Sharma accepted a challenge for a public debate to compare BJP's tenure with Congress'.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched an attack on the previous Congress government, accusing them of derailing key projects and mishandling government schemes. During a state Assembly debate, Sharma emphasized his administration's focus on public interest and significant developmental achievements.
He criticized Congress for stalling the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and highlighted the BJP's initiation of the project worth Rs 26,000 crore. Sharma accused the former Congress administration of corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, leading to the imprisonment of several accused, including a minister.
Sharma accepted Congress' challenge for a debate comparing the BJP's two-year governance with Congress' five-year rule. He claimed the BJP brought financial stability and recognized Rajasthan's progress in welfare schemes. Under his leadership, Rajasthan ranks high in several national performance metrics, reflecting a notable transformation.
