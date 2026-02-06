Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: The Abduction of Nancy Guthrie

Investigators are intensifying their search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, who disappeared from her Tucson home under suspicious circumstances. As the FBI offers a $50,000 reward, authorities probe a ransom note delivered to media outlets, setting two deadlines. Despite grim possibilities, officials remain hopeful Nancy is still alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 02:30 IST
Authorities in Arizona are intensifying their search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of renowned U.S. television news host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson home four days ago. The elderly woman was last seen on January 31, shortly before she was reportedly abducted, as confirmed by police and FBI officials.

In a disturbing twist, a purported ransom letter, demanding a significant cryptocurrency payment, was sent to multiple media outlets, with observers noting that no suspect has yet been identified. With the letter's deadlines fast approaching, law enforcement, including special forensic teams, remains on high alert as family members anxiously await any news.

The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to Guthrie's recovery or the arrest and conviction of those responsible, while Savannah Guthrie has publicly pleaded for her mother's safe return. In an effort to find answers, U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged full federal law enforcement support to aid the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

