Benzema Dazzles with Hat-Trick Debut for Al-Hilal

Karim Benzema made a spectacular debut for Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal, scoring a hat-trick and assisting in a 6-0 demolition of Al-Akhdoud on Thursday. The 38-year-old striker, who recently transferred from Al-Ittihad, showcased his prowess with a stunning back-heel goal to break the deadlock.

Benzema continued his outstanding performance by doubling Al-Hilal's lead with a low drive in the 60th minute before cementing his hat-trick with another close-range goal four minutes later. His contribution extended beyond scoring as he set up Malcom for the team's fourth goal.

The match saw Salem Al-Dawsari, AFC Player of the Year for 2025, score a brace to complete the rout. After the game, Benzema expressed gratitude towards his teammates, stating that the support motivated him to perform at his best on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)