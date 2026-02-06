NexTech Summit 2026: Pioneering India's Digital Future

Mumbai will host the NexTech Summit 2026 this week, the largest CIO-centered conference in India, presented by NetNex Global. The event is an exclusive gathering for more than 500 senior technology leaders focusing on enterprise intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, setting strategies for 2026.

The summit will serve as a strategic platform for the country's most influential enterprise decision-makers, offering exclusive closed-door discussions. The invite-only event will highlight the operationalization of AI, cyber resilience, and modernization of enterprise architecture, ensuring CIOs achieve concrete business outcomes.

An impressive lineup of enterprise technology leaders, such as Rohit Kilam of HDFC Life and Khushru Mistry of GM Modular, will lead the discussions. With key stakeholders like Zoho and Freshworks, the summit promises a robust technological partnerships landscape. Attendance, limited to promote meaningful dialogues, is by invitation, ensuring all registrations are vetted carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)