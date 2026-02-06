Left Menu

A New Chapter: Indonesia and Australia Strengthen Security Ties

Indonesia and Australia signed a new bilateral security treaty aimed at deepening ties. This agreement highlights significant political commitment between the nations amidst regional tensions, primarily driven by China's influence. The treaty builds on past collaborations but remains below obligations with alliances like that with the U.S.

Indonesian and Australian leaders have inked a new bilateral security treaty intended to enhance the relationship between the often-contentious neighbors. This significant agreement, celebrated as a ''watershed moment'' by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, marks a pivotal expansion of security and defense cooperation between the two nations.

Although the treaty embraces elements of past collaborations, experts note its primary value lies in its political symbolism rather than mutual defense obligations, a vital consideration given Indonesia's non-aligned status. Susannah Patton from the Lowy Institute suggests the accord prioritizes political commitment over practical military collaboration.

This treaty comes as part of a broader strategy by Albanese to extend cooperation with Indonesia beyond security into realms such as trade, investment, education, and development. Albanese, accompanied by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, will meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and other officials as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

