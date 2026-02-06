Left Menu

Daring Rescue: 70 Skiers Evacuated from New York Gondola

Nearly 70 individuals were safely rescued from gondola cabins at Gore Mountain, New York, after a mechanical failure stranded them for hours. No injuries were reported during the efficient rescue operation conducted by trained staff. Despite freezing conditions, cabin environments remained warm and safe, alleviating discomfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-02-2026 03:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 03:47 IST
Daring Rescue: 70 Skiers Evacuated from New York Gondola

In an intense rescue operation, nearly 70 skiers were safely evacuated from gondola cabins at Gore Mountain, New York, following a mechanical failure that halted the lift system. Stranded up to 70 feet in the air, passengers had to rely on the proficiency of park rangers and ski resort staff for a safe descent.

The operation, which lasted almost five hours, involved meticulously lowering individuals to the ground using ropes and harnesses. While concerns among the trapped skiers arose, particularly regarding restroom needs, the sunny weather ensured that closed cabins remained warm despite the freezing temperatures outside.

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority reported that a misalignment in the tower wheel assembly triggered the lift system's safety sensor, prompting an automatic shutdown. Thanks to prior November training for similar emergencies, the rescue operation proceeded smoothly, with no reported injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
2
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
3
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
4
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026