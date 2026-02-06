Daring Rescue: 70 Skiers Evacuated from New York Gondola

In an intense rescue operation, nearly 70 skiers were safely evacuated from gondola cabins at Gore Mountain, New York, following a mechanical failure that halted the lift system. Stranded up to 70 feet in the air, passengers had to rely on the proficiency of park rangers and ski resort staff for a safe descent.

The operation, which lasted almost five hours, involved meticulously lowering individuals to the ground using ropes and harnesses. While concerns among the trapped skiers arose, particularly regarding restroom needs, the sunny weather ensured that closed cabins remained warm despite the freezing temperatures outside.

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority reported that a misalignment in the tower wheel assembly triggered the lift system's safety sensor, prompting an automatic shutdown. Thanks to prior November training for similar emergencies, the rescue operation proceeded smoothly, with no reported injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)