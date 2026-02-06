Left Menu

Vietnam Backs Vingroup in Major Offshore Wind Project Snub

Vietnam has chosen Vingroup, a subsidiary of the country's largest firm, over foreign companies like PNE for a significant offshore wind power project. This decision highlights national champions in Vietnam's energy sector. The move is part of a new growth model supporting local firms, causing surprise among foreign investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:41 IST
Vietnam Backs Vingroup in Major Offshore Wind Project Snub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, Vietnam has favored its largest conglomerate, Vingroup, excluding foreign competitor PNE, for the initial phase of a major offshore wind project. This decision underscores the country's shift towards backing homegrown businesses in a vital sector.

Vingroup's subsidiary, VinEnergo, was awarded the first 750-megawatt phase of the offshore project valued at $1.9 million, upsetting Germany's PNE, which had planned a massive $4.6 billion investment. The project is part of Vietnam's ambitious plan to achieve 6,000 megawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2035.

While PNE is reassessing its position, Vingroup has secured its foothold amid supportive government policies. However, this direction, promoting national champions over foreign investors, may reshape Vietnam's energy landscape and pose fresh challenges for overseas companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026