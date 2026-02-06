Political Tides: India's National Agenda Unfolds Across States
The national news coverage for February 6 spans across multiple states and political developments in India. Highlights include PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', a Supreme Court plea challenging Bihar Assembly Elections, and events involving various Chief Ministers. Legal cases, pollution discussions, and cultural events are also on the agenda.
Significant political and legal developments are set to unfold nationwide on February 6. Prime Minister Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' leads the schedule, with related parliamentary proceedings expected to follow. Legal challenges in the Supreme Court regarding Bihar Assembly Elections, and demands for better representation for women advocates, also take center stage.
Equally important, several high-profile events are scheduled across various states. In the north, Rajasthan's judicial hearing regarding pan masala ads features Salman Khan, while Haryana's Chief Minister participates in Kaithal's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. Meanwhile, Kerala and Telangana gear up for consequential political visits.
The east and west regions further contribute to the news narrative, with Odisha hosting the 'Black Swan Summit' attended by President Droupadi Murmu, and Goa's CM inaugurating the Sarakar Tumchya Dari programme. Political press conferences, regional weather updates, and cultural events also enrich the day's extensive coverage.
