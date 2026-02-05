Rio Tinto Halts Merger Talks with Glencore

Rio Tinto PLC has issued a definitive statement expressing that it has no intention to pursue a merger with Glencore. This announcement puts an end to speculations surrounding the potential union of these two industry giants.

In the statement, Rio Tinto emphasized that despite discussions, the parties could not reach a suitable agreement that would ensure value for their shareholders. The company has therefore decided to halt any further talks regarding the merger.

The decision marks a significant point in the company's strategic direction, as it chooses to focus on its current operations rather than expanding through this particular merger. The market will now watch closely how both companies proceed independently.

