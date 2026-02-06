Tensions Rise as Shutdown and Protests Hit Manipur's Kuki-Zo District
A total shutdown in Manipur's Churachandpur district by two tribal bodies aims to protest the involvement of Kuki-Zo MLAs in government formation. The Kuki Women Organisation plans a rally to oppose political moves seen as unacceptable. Clashes and tensions escalate, resulting in injuries and increased security measures.
The Churachandpur district in Manipur witnessed a significant disruption of daily life as two tribal organizations enforced a 'total shutdown' to protest the involvement of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the state government formation.
Bandh supporters wielded sticks, blocking vehicles, while markets and offices remained closed, significantly affecting normal activity. The protest saw enhanced visibility in the Tuibong area, where tension prevailed.
Clashes erupted on Thursday between a mob and security forces, leading to injuries and further straining the district's peace. Additional security forces were deployed as tribal leaders reiterated their stance against political developments deemed unacceptable.
