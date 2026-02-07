BJP Invites Public to Shape West Bengal's Future

The BJP has initiated an innovative campaign titled 'Viksit Bengal Sankalpa Patra,' urging public participation in drafting their upcoming assembly election manifesto. By inviting suggestions from the masses, the party seeks to shift away from the tradition of closed-door manifesto preparations.

As communicated during a press briefing, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya emphasized their commitment to developing a government that resonates with the interests of West Bengal's populace. The campaign includes placing around 1,000 drop boxes across 43 districts, and deploying mobile vans to gather feedback, continuing until February 18.

Additionally, the BJP is reaching out to thousands of prominent figures and inviting input from various societal segments, including workers and startup founders, to ensure multifaceted feedback. Criticism was directed at the ruling TMC for allegedly hindering central schemes, a move Bhattacharya claims disadvantaged the state's poor. The finalized manifesto, titled 'Sankalpa Patra,' is anticipated by the end of February.

(With inputs from agencies.)