Himachal's Apple Economy Faces Crisis Amid New Trade Agreements

The state of Himachal Pradesh is sounding alarms over the potential fallout from recent foreign trade agreements that cut import duties on apples. According to Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, the state's lucrative apple industry could suffer a significant blow due to these changes.

Negi highlighted the risk posed by the agreements that eliminate or reduce tariffs on various US agriculture and industrial products. With competition rising from imported apples, particularly from the US and EU, local orchardists are at risk of economic setbacks.

Despite gaining zero-duty access to the US market for high-value fruits, Indian farmers remain concerned about safeguarding their domestic livelihoods. Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has pledged direct cash payments to farmers through a revised Market Intervention Scheme.

