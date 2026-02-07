Left Menu

Himachal's Apple Economy Faces Crisis Amid New Trade Agreements

Himachal Pradesh's apple economy, valued at Rs 5,000 crore, is at risk due to foreign trade agreements with reduced import duties on apples. State Minister Jagat Singh Negi warns that local orchardists face severe challenges. While Indian fruit growers gain new export opportunities, concerns over domestic protections persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:41 IST
Himachal's Apple Economy Faces Crisis Amid New Trade Agreements
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Himachal Pradesh is sounding alarms over the potential fallout from recent foreign trade agreements that cut import duties on apples. According to Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, the state's lucrative apple industry could suffer a significant blow due to these changes.

Negi highlighted the risk posed by the agreements that eliminate or reduce tariffs on various US agriculture and industrial products. With competition rising from imported apples, particularly from the US and EU, local orchardists are at risk of economic setbacks.

Despite gaining zero-duty access to the US market for high-value fruits, Indian farmers remain concerned about safeguarding their domestic livelihoods. Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has pledged direct cash payments to farmers through a revised Market Intervention Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026